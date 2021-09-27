Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 625,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intel were worth $220,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

