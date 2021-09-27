Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

