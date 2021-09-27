Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,834,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 463,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,844.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,768.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2,472.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,407.68 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

