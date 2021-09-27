Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,656,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,347.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 238,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 221,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Shares of PH stock opened at $287.84 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $193.40 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.00. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.