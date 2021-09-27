Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 139,600 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

