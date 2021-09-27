Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $203.89 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average is $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

