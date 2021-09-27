Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $289.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -628.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.90. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $214.21 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

