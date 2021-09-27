Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.49

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $113.58, with a volume of 10014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.57.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 10.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

