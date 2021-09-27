Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $551,655.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $551,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.47 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

