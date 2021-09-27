Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $551,655.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $551,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.47 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.