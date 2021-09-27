Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Sells 10,420 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $682,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allan Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Allan Dicks sold 13,972 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $839,856.92.

On Thursday, September 16th, Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00.

NYSE MEG opened at $67.00 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

