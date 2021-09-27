Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

