Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells 720 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $144.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.67 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.