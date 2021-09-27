Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,232,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00.

ABNB opened at $175.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

