Insider Buying: Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Insider Acquires A$30,000.00 in Stock

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) insider Douglas Jendry purchased 7,500,000 shares of Talon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

About Talon Energy

Talon Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom North Sea. The company holds a 100% interest in the Skymoos Prospect; Rocket Prospect; Thelma, Louise, and Buffalo Prospects; Vantage Prospect; and Chisum, Bluestring/White Bear, and Carnaby projects.

