Insider Buying: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,842,000.00 in Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of RDUS opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $596.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.
Radius Health Company Profile
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
