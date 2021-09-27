Insider Buying: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,842,000.00 in Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RDUS opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $596.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after buying an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $3,022,000.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

