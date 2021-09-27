Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives $9.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPHA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,577. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $542.27 million and a P/E ratio of -22.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

