InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 176,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,028. The company has a market cap of $16.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.