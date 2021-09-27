indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

INDI stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $11.67. 20,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,163. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $7,131,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

