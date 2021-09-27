Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

