Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Impinj worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,567 shares of company stock valued at $546,205. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

