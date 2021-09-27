Hush Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Hush has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $710,774.65 and $45.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00256665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00119712 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00158637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 112.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.