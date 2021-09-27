Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

