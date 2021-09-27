Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,580,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hubbell worth $855,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $183.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

