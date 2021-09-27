Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $23.17

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $20.74. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 606 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the second quarter worth $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $185,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

