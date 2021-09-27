HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth $673,000.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $109,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.87 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

