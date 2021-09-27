HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,004 shares of company stock worth $7,222,155.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.82.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

