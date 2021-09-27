HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Spire by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR opened at $61.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

