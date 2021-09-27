Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $20.69 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,124,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,706,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000.

NASDAQ HIII remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,698. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

