Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,234,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,047. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.