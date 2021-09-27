Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $13.93 Million in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,412,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,931,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Churchill Capital Corp VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCVI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,374. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

