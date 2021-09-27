Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 1,090,603 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090,603 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 3.74% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACII. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $4,875,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $5,521,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,216. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

