Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 967,718 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 967,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $7,324,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $5,939,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $3,418,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $2,441,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGPI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. 619,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,906. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

