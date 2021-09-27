Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,062,158 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 925.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,158 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMGC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $9,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $7,350,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $4,900,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $4,410,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $3,908,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

