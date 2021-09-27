Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.