HEROcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.43 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $22,491.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00128500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011988 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044036 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

