Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:HLF opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

