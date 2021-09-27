Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLX. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.02 million, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 138.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

