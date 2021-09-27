Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $34.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

