Head to Head Comparison: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) & S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luther Burbank and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Luther Burbank presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.87%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.82, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given S&T Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luther Burbank and S&T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $243.91 million 2.75 $39.91 million $0.89 14.60 S&T Bancorp $380.18 million 2.94 $21.04 million $1.78 15.96

Luther Burbank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&T Bancorp. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Luther Burbank pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 27.15% 11.27% 0.99% S&T Bancorp 27.83% 8.69% 1.09%

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.