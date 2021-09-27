Head to Head Comparison: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) & Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Grove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 5.67 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.08 Grove $7.41 million 9.78 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Grove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aurora Cannabis and Grove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 7 4 0 0 1.36 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $6.78, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Grove.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grove beats Aurora Cannabis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

