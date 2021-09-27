HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.76.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $256.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.47. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $115.74 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 820,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.