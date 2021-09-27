HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.76.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.33 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $115.74 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 820,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,654,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

