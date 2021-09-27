HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.54. 41,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

