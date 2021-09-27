HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $117.91. 5,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,352. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

