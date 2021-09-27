HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,495,000 after buying an additional 1,276,479 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. The company has a market cap of $429.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

