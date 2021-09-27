HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,822,227. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

