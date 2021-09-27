HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 166,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,525. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

