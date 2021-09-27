HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 525,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,754,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $245.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

