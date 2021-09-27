HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 19,689 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.53% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $114,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,156. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.51 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

