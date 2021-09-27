Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 3,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.69 million, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

